Sanju Samson Likely to Replace ‘Injured’ Shreyas Iyer in India’s ODI Squad For Australia Series – Report

Ind vs Aus: Samson is the frontrunner to replace Iyer. Samson was not picked in the initial ODI squad for the Australia series. It would be interesting to see if Samson gets picked.

Sanju Samson Likely to Replace Shreyas Iyer in ODI Squad

Ahmedabad: Once the Ahmedabad Test ends, the BCCI selectors are set to meet to finalise on ‘injured’ Shreyas Iyer’s replacement. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer is doubtful for the three-match ODI series versus Australia. Iyer did not come out to bat on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test due to lower back pain. He was taken for scans and the reports are not satisfactory. According to InsideSport, Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to replace Iyer. Samson was not picked in the initial ODI squad for the Australia series. It would be interesting to see if Samson gets picked.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” the BCCI statement on Sunday morning read.

Meanwhile, the fourth Test is interestingly poised. India need 10 wickets to win, but the most likely result would be a draw as the pitch is still good for batting. All Australia need to do is see off the 90 overs.

India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue











