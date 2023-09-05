Sanju Samson Omission From India World Cup Squad Causes Massive Social Media Outrage

Home

Sanju Samson’s Omission From India World Cup Squad Causes Massive Social Media Outrage

The selectors decided to opt for Ishan Kishan as back-up wicketkeeper-batter over Samson for the World Cup.

Sanju Samson (Image Source: Twitter)

The India squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 has been announced by the BCCI. All the probable names have made it to the squad. The only question selectors had in mind was to pick one between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as back-up wicketkeeper-batter and the Ajit Agarkar-led committee decided to go in with the former. Sanju Samson’s omission has left the fans disappointed as they felt Samson could have been selected purely as a batter in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Notably, Sanju Samson was not selected in India’s squad for the Asian Games as well and fans expected him to make a cut into the national team for the World Cup. Sanju Samson has never got a decent enough run in the Indian team. The batter averages 55 in 13 ODI games he has played yet there was no place for him in the Asia Cup or World Cup squad.

Sanju was given a chance in the ODI series against West Indies and the batter did well by scoring a fifty in one of the two games he played, however, he was not considered for the Asia Cup squad. He was kept as a traveling reserve as KL Rahul was out of the first two games, however, the selectors backed Ishan Kishan to play as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Yuzi Chahal And Sanju Samson Deserve Better Atleast In ODI 😞. pic.twitter.com/xf61yhWvPq — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) September 5, 2023

I request @OED to rename “cursed” as “Sanju Samson”. Man was removed from Asian games because selection committee wanted him in #WorldCup2023 and now he ain’t even in top 15 after good performance

Unreal by @BCCI pic.twitter.com/LPOTvNz8PA — Bateman (@baldaati) September 5, 2023

End of the road for Sanju 💔#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/QWzNQmuOhh — Har𝕏h Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Harsh_sharma422) September 5, 2023

Just to fit SKY in the WC squad even after failed miserably even he admitted his ODI numbers are not good still got ahead of #SanjuSamson who’ve 2nd highest AVG amongst current Indian batters and excellent nos in MO and career Averages 56 and the best wk batter. Shame on @BCCI pic.twitter.com/EvD10lr8gp — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuVSamson) September 5, 2023

The deadline for naming the World Cup squad was September 5 but the teams can make changes to the squad till September 28 without needing any approval from the ICC.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav















