September 5, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Sanju Samson Omission From India World Cup Squad Causes Massive Social Media Outrage

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sanju Samson’s Omission From India World Cup Squad Causes Massive Social Media Outrage

The selectors decided to opt for Ishan Kishan as back-up wicketkeeper-batter over Samson for the World Cup.

Sanju Samson's Omission From India World Cup Squad Cause Massive Social Media Outrage
Sanju Samson (Image Source: Twitter)

The India squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 has been announced by the BCCI. All the probable names have made it to the squad. The only question selectors had in mind was to pick one between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as back-up wicketkeeper-batter and the Ajit Agarkar-led committee decided to go in with the former. Sanju Samson’s omission has left the fans disappointed as they felt Samson could have been selected purely as a batter in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Notably, Sanju Samson was not selected in India’s squad for the Asian Games as well and fans expected him to make a cut into the national team for the World Cup. Sanju Samson has never got a decent enough run in the Indian team. The batter averages 55 in 13 ODI games he has played yet there was no place for him in the Asia Cup or World Cup squad.

Sanju was given a chance in the ODI series against West Indies and the batter did well by scoring a fifty in one of the two games he played, however, he was not considered for the Asia Cup squad. He was kept as a traveling reserve as KL Rahul was out of the first two games, however, the selectors backed Ishan Kishan to play as a wicketkeeper-batter.

The deadline for naming the World Cup squad was September 5 but the teams can make changes to the squad till September 28 without needing any approval from the ICC.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Yuvzendra Chahals First Reaction After Missing Out On Indias ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Gautam Gambhir or Virat Kohli

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Out, KL Rahul Included

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Information Security Company Panacea Infosec Expands in NCR to Meet Growing Demand

22 mins ago
4 min read

Global Edtech Leader PowerSchool Acquires Neverskip, a Best-in-Class Education Technology Platform Serving 1.2+ Million Students in India

22 mins ago
3 min read

Tech Timeout Turns Green: Oakridge Students E-Fast and Cultivate Bottle Biospheres

1 hour ago
3 min read

Yuvzendra Chahals First Reaction After Missing Out On Indias ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

1 hour ago admin