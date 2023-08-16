Sanju Samson Should Open in ODI World Cup 2023? Ex-IND Opener Gives Rohit Sharmas Analogy in Finding Solution

Home

Sanju Samson Should Open in ODI World Cup 2023? Ex-IND Opener Gives Rohit Sharma’s Analogy in Finding Solution

Delhi: With not much time left for the ODI World Cup, there are serious problems in the Indian dressing-room with the wicketkeeper’s slot. With KL Rahul still uncertain, will Sanju Samson change his fortunes with the bat and find a spot? India captain Rohit Sharma used to bat in the middle-order and was not doing justice to his potential and that is when MS Dhoni promoted him as the opener and his fortunes changed. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants the same should happen with Samson. He should be batting highrer up in the batting order.

“You will have to bat Sanju Samson up the order if you have to get the best out of him, irrespective of the format. You will be able to do justice to his talent only if you can bat him up the order. Maybe a very similar case with Rohit Sharma,” he said on his Youtube channel.

“When Rohit Sharma plays, he plays so beautifully and this was his story earlier as well. His numbers were not that good at the start but the team persisted. It seemed like the guy had a lot of potential and that today’s potential will be converted to performance tomorrow,” Chopra observed. “I feel we are trying to make him succeed in the lower-middle order but the chances are slightly less because all his numbers due to which he gets selected are either as an opener or at No. 3. His numbers have never been good at No. 4 or lower,” he stated.

Samson was part of the white-ball squad in West Indies. He got his opportunities but could not make the most of it as rash shots in most games led to his downfall. He got two chances in the ODIs and three in T20Is. He hit a 41-ball 51 in his second ODI against the West Indies. Apart from that, in the T20Is, he returned with scores of 12, 7 and 13.















