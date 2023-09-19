Sanju Samsons CRYPTIC Facebook Post Goes Viral After he Doesnt Get Picked For India Squad For Australia ODI

September 19, 2023

Ind vs Aus: Samson still has a smile despite his non-selection.

Sanju Samson's CRYPTIC Facebook Post Goes Viral After he Doesn't Get Picked For India Squad For Australia ODI's

Mumbai: The Indian squad for the three-match ODI series versus Australia was announced on Monday. While most of the squad was on predicted lines, a few exclusions made headlines. The non-selection of Sanju Samson is one of them and that has created noise. Fans feel injustice has been done to Samson, who is now not even part of the Asian Games squad. The cricketer, who is in Dubai currently, took to social media and posted. The ever-smiling Samson took to Facebook and put a smiley emoji after the BCCI announced the squad for the ODIs versus Australia. Here is the post that is now going viral:

Samson was a part of the Indian squad in the West Indies tour and then the short tour of Ireland as well.

Notably, Ashwin is making a comeback to the Indian ODI side after 20 months. He last played for India in an ODI against South Africa, in January 2022. “It’s all in the head for players like him,” said Rohit when asked if Ashwin’s lack of game time in ODIs will be a concern.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The first ODI against Australia takes place on September 22.










