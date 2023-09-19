September 19, 2023

Sanju Samsons Emotional Post Goes Viral After Rajasthan Royals Captains India Snub Against Australia

Sanju Samson was a part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka as a traveling reserve. But he didn’t get a game.

Sanju Samson has played 37 matches for India scoring just 764 runs. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sanju Samson broke his silence after the Kerala batter was omitted for India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, the squads of which were announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Monday. Samson, one of the most gifted batters the country has ever produced, went to Sri Lanka with the Indian team but as a travelling reserve. However, with KL Rahul getting fit, he remained on the bench during the entire tournament, which India won.

The Indian team chose two different squads for the ODI series with seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya among notable ones being rested for the first two games. For the third ODI, India’s ICC World Cup-bound squad returns.

A day later, Samson posted a picture of him on Instagram in national colours with an emotional caption. He wrote, “It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward.” Although he didn’t utter a word on his snub from the Australia ODIs, his Instagram post indicates the Rajasthan Royals captain hinted at lack of opportunities for India.

One of the top batters for Kerala in the domestic circuit, Samson wasn’t able to replicate the same form at the international level since making his debut in 2015. In eight years so far, Samson has played for India in just 37 games (ODIs and T20Is) and scored 764 runs to be precise with four fifties.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin was recalled back in the Indian ODI side after nearly 20 months.










