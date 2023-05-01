Sanju Samsons Suspicious Act For Rohit Sharma Dismissal Stirs Controversy During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL Video

Home

Sports

Sanju Samson’s ‘Suspicious’ Act For Rohit Sharma Dismissal Stirs Controversy During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: Rohit was bowled but slow-motion replays showed that Sanju Samson, who was standing up to the stumps, may have disturbed the bails with his gloves first.

Did Rohit Sharma deserve to be given out for this?

(Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: It was a night to remember for the Mumbai Indians’ fans as their side beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on Sunday in a final-over thriller. Tim David emerged as the hero for the Mumbai side as he hit consecutive sixes in the final over to take his side over the line in a mammoth 213 chase at the Wankhede stadium. But it was the Rohit Sharma dismissal that stirred controversy. The MI captain was dismissed for three off five balls. It was the way he was dismissed that has now got fans talking. Rohit was bowled but slow-motion replays showed that Sanju Samson, who was standing up to the stumps, may have disturbed the bails with his gloves first. Unfortunately, Rohit had to walk back.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

#MIvsRR Rohit Sharma was not out Umpire should review it. Not expected with Sanju Samson#RohitSharma@mipaltan pic.twitter.com/fc2gHBhxgX — MILTON (@miltonsmarriyat) April 30, 2023

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking,” Rohit said after the win.

“Jofra has had a massive injury and didn’t play for a long, long time. Bowlers need practice and rhythm, and we saw good pace from him today,” Rohit on Archer.











