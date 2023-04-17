Sara Tendulkars Heartfelt 4-Word Post After Brother Arjuns IPL Debut During MI vs KKR Goes VIRAL

Home

Sara Tendulkar’s Heartfelt 4-Word Post After Brother Arjun’s IPL Debut During MI vs KKR Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Amid all this, Arjun’s sister Sara, who was present at the venue took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her brother.

Sara Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for her brother Arjun Tendulkar after he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians.

(Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, young Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians after being a part of the side for a couple of seasons. On Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium, Arjun bowled the first over with the new ball after MI opted to field. Arjun’s sheer presence in the match send social media into a frenzy. Amid all this, Arjun’s sister Sara, who was present at the venue took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her brother. Her post read: “Happiest Sister Today #24.”

Here is the screenshot of her Insta story:

Arjun Tendulkar became the first son to play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that his father Sachin Tendulkar represented for many years.

Opening the bowling, Arjun conceded five runs in his first over. He made a strong appeal for lbw against Jagadeesan but was turned down by the umpire as it looked like the ball would go over the stumps.

In his second over, he was driven off the backfoot for a boundary by KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who then smacked the next delivery for a slightly mis-hit six over wide long-on.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan hammered a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form to negate a brilliant century by Venkatesh Iyer and help Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets and register their second win of the season.

Ishan Kishan smashed 58 off 25 balls, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes while Suryakumar smacked a 43 in a match in which he captained as Rohit Sharma missed the KKR innings because of a stomach bug but came in as an Impact Player to bat. Tilak Varma scored 30 off 25 balls as Mumbai Indians reached 186/5 to win the match with 14 balls remaining.











