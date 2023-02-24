5.6 C
Sarah Taylor to TROLLS – Yes, I am a Lesbian, Every Family is Different

Claiming that she is a ‘lesbian’ and has been for a very long time, Sarah asked trolls to educate themselves before passing a verdict. 

Sarah Taylor

London: Once former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announced that her partner Diana was pregnant, Twitter reacted. There was a barrage of trolls that followed her announcement. She took questions on social media and was happy to answer fans about how she is coping with her partner’s pregnancy. Claiming that she is a ‘lesbian’ and has been for a very long time, Sarah asked trolls to educate themselves before passing a verdict.

“Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it’s not a choice. I am in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different…how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported…” read her tweet.

Here is the tweet that stirred the controversy.

The 33-year-old played 126 ODIs and scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries, while her 90 T20Is innings accounted for 2,177 runs. She also represented England in game’s longest format 10 times and scored 330 runs.

The 33-year-old was part of England’s victorious World Cup team in 2017.




Published Date: February 24, 2023 2:37 PM IST



Updated Date: February 24, 2023 2:40 PM IST







