Sarfaraz Khan Set to MISS Irani Cup Due to Injury: Report

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in ominous touch during the domestic season, is set to miss the Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India.

Mumbai: Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in ominous touch during the domestic season, is set to miss the Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India. As per a report on the TOI, Mayank Agarwal would lead the Rest of India in Khan’s absence.

“Sarfaraz suffered the injury on his right finger while doing ‘keeper duties for DY Patil B’ in a match during the DY Patil Cup. He picked up the injury while collecting a throw from teammate Yash Dhull. He will be out of action for 10 days. He is currently recuperating at the pre-season Delhi Capitals camp in Kolkata,” a source told TOI.

Sarfaraz would have loved to have played in the Irani Cup. He would like to get back to action soon. It is a long season ahead for him. Before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there were speculations that Sarfaraz would get picked for the national squad – but that did not happen. he is someone who is surely knocking the doors of the Indian team with his consistency in domestic cricket.

Rest of India squad: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull

Madhya Pradesh squad: Himanshu Mantri (capt & wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani












