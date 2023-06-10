Sashi Tharoor Witnessed WTC Final Day 3, Hails Ajinkya Rahane And Shardul Thakur, Says

Home

Sashi Tharoor Hails Ajinkya Rahane And Shadul Thakur For WTC Final 2023 Partnership, Says ‘Restored Some Self Respect’

During Austalia’s second innings India bowlers managed to scalp four wickets and gave 123 runs before the stumps.

London: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is an avid cricket fan was spotted at The Oval during the Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 Final between India and Australia. Tharoor also hailed Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur for their 109 runs stand while India’s batting order was struggling to get the rhythm against Aussie bowlers.

Rahane, playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, shined on his comeback with a splendid 89, his 26th half-century in the format.

Tharoor took his Twitter to hail both the cricketers and he also met BCCI President Roger Binny, Anil Kumble, and Rajiv Shukla during the Day 3 of the Test match.

Managed to change my schedule to catch the morning session at the #INDvsAUS Test match and watched the two Mumbaikars, @ajinkyarahane88 & @imShard in a gritty fight back. May not be enough to win the #WTC2023Final but restored some self-respect! Encountered BCCI President… pic.twitter.com/hHH3u1O3kD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 9, 2023

“Managed to change my schedule to catch the morning session at the #INDvsAUS Test match and watched the two Mumbaikars,@ajinkyarahane88 & @imShard in a gritty fight back. May not be enough to win the #WTC2023Final but restored some self-respect! Encountered BCCI President @RogerBinnyBCCI, @anilkumble1074 & his charming family, & my @INCIndia colleague @ShuklaRajiv” Tweeted Tharoor.

Brief Scores: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs and 123/4 in 44 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41 not out, Steve Smith 34; Ravindra Jadeja 2/25, Umesh Yadav 1/21) lead India 296 in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83, Cameron Green 2/44) by 296 runs.















