Sawai Mansingh Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 19, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 26: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan, 7.30 PM IST April 19, Wednesday: RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 26: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips.



Match Details

Match: RR vs LSG, match 26, IPL

Date & Time: April 19, 7:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Rajasthan vs Lucknow Dream11 Team

Captain – KL Rahul

Vice-captain – Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Shimron Hetmyer, Buttler, Stoinis

All-rounders – Krunal Pandya, Ashwin

Bowlers – Chahal, Boult, Wood

Rajasthan vs Lucknow Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal, Boult, Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Riyan Parag

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, k Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, J Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Y Chahal, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, N Pooran, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Charak, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Amir Mishra, Manan Vohra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis











