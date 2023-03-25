6.5 C
Saweety Boora, Nitu Ghanghas Punch Gold For India

Saweety Boora won her bout 4-3 in a thrilling contest. Earlier on the day, Nitu Ghanghas became the sixth Indian woman to become World Champion.

Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora. (Image: BFI)

New Delhi: Saweety Boora gifted India’s second gold medal in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship after she defeated Chinese opponent Wang Lina 4-3 in the 81kg final on Saturday. Earlier on the day, Nitu Ghanghas won India’s first gold in the event with a 5-0 win over Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg.

The day started with Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas defeating Altansetseg. The 22-year-old from Bhiwani started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win. With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

She joined six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title. Saweety made it two out of two for the hosts as she warded off a challenge from two-time medallist Lina.

2008 Olympic Games bronze medallist and Nitu’s idol Vijender Singh also present at the stands.




Published Date: March 25, 2023 8:52 PM IST



Updated Date: March 25, 2023 9:14 PM IST







