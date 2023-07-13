Home

School Kids Show Sanju Samson Heartwarming Gesture During ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour In Kochi

After Kochi, the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy will head to Lucknow before flying out to New Zealand.



School kids pose with Sanju Samson masks during ODI World Cup 2023 trophy tour. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Like MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson enjoys a similar fan following not just in India but also overseas. With the ODI World Cup just few months away and the trophy making its world tour, the Samson craze once again gripped Kochi on Wednesday.

The ODI World Cup 2023, that started its trophy tour on June 27 and will make its presence felt in 18 countries around the world. The tour started from the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue for opening and final clashes of the mega event.

On Wednesday, the trophy was brought to Kochi after visiting Thiruvananthapuram. A group of school students was brought into the venue to witness the coveted prize and that’s when they showed a special gesture towards their special player.

School students wearing Sanju Samson masks during World Cup trophy tour. pic.twitter.com/wJvZ9l2EMc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

The kids came in wearing Sanju Samson masks and posed with the trophy, the picture of which went viral on social media. From Kochi, the trophy will now head to Lucknow before flying out to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Samson receieved a national call-up and is expected to be seen in India colours in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

India ODI and T20I Squad Against West Indies

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India's T20Is squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
















