Scotland Cricketers Refuse to Shake Hands With Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane After United States Tri-Series Match

Home

Sports

WATCH: Scotland Cricketers Refuse to Shake Hands With Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane After United States Tri-Series Match

Ahead of this particular series, Cricket Association of Nepal brought him out of his suspension and as a result there was a big protest in Nepal due to this bold move.

WATCH: Scotland Cricketers Refuse to Shake Hands With Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane After United States Tri-Series Match. (Image: Twitter)

Kirtipur, Nepal: Scotland cricketers have refused to shake hands with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamicchane on Friday at the TU Cricket Ground after their United States Tri-Series match.

It was the Scottish players’ silent protest against Sandeep Lamichhane, who has been accused of rape charges, currently out on bail. The video of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Ahead of this particular series, Cricket Association of Nepal brought Sandeep out of his suspension and as a result there was a big protest in Nepal due to this bold move.

But Scotland along with Namibia, who are also part of the series have opposed the participation of Lamichhane and stand against all forms of violence, abuse, discrimination irrespective of gender in the modern society.

Speaking of the match, the home side Nepal beat Scotland by 3 wickets and in this very match, Sandeep pulled of a remarkable spell of 3-27 in 10 overs. Batting first, Scotland posted a fighting total of 274 runs, thanks to Michael Leask’s hundred. In reply, Nepal with 80+ knocks from Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee steered the host home with 18 balls to spare. Dipendra Singh Airee has been adjudged as the Man of the Match.

In the previous match against Namibia, Nepal won by a close margin of 2 wickets and Lamichchane also picked by 3 wickets under his belt. Nepal’s next match will be once again against the Africans and the Asians would be looking to keep up with their momentum.











