Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table: Scotland secures second spot after Leasks explosive performance

Scotland convincing 73-run victory over Italy at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata helps them to secure second spot in the Group C points table.

Image-X

Munsey and Leask power Scotland to big victory

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check Group C points table after Scotland vs Italy in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.750 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.950 England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.200 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.200 Italy 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.650

Michael Leask on winning ‘Player of the Match’ award

Leask reacts to his match-winning bowling performance

West Indies, who started their World Cup 2026 campaign with a 35-run win over Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, top the Group C points table, while Nepal and Italy are still waiting for their first victory. The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between Scotland and Italy, where Scotland brutally dominated their opponents and clinched the win from them by 73 runs.Star players George Munsey and Michael Leask played a vital role for Scotland as Munsey showcased a great batting performance. He scored 84 runs off 54 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes. While Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask also performed very well. He contributed with both, bat and ball. In batting, Leask smashed 22 runs off 5 balls with two fours and two sixes. In bowling, he took four important wickets as he departed: Justin Mosca (0), Harry Maneneti (37), Grant Stewart (2), Gian Meade (0). With these heroics, he helped his team to win the match by 73 runs.Scotland star player Michael Leask reacts after winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award. “For me, it was just the full team performance today. Look, it’s been a lot of hard work coming into this tour. We obviously hadn’t had the prep time, but it just shows how much dedication we’ve got to what we’ve done. Look, we trained hard and obviously I know the guys are going to give me stick by bowling at right-handers, but getting three of their right-handers out probably was the most important.” Michael Leask reflects on his impressive batting performance against Italy. “Similar to the day I played against West Indies. Look if it’s in my arc, it’s got to go. It’s my job. It’s what I’ve always done for this team. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I play that same way on the field. If the first ball’s there, I’ll try and hit it for six and today was no different.”Michael Leask speaks about his match-winning bowling performance “Yeah, look, we learned a lot from game one. It was just a little bit more back of a length, a little bit more into the surface. Today, obviously, being the day match, it gave me a little bit more assistance, a little bit more spin and stop. So, just driving it into that surface and trying to shut off one side of the field was really important. And then, obviously, it got a little bit lucky at times, but yeah, it’s nice when days go like that. Yeah, look, you’re always just proud to represent Scotland at any chance we get. And this is no different. We’ve still got two more matches to go and get ourselves through to that Super 8s. And we’ve given ourselves a wonderful chance by doing that today.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/