Final yr’s Boxing Day Check hero Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s bowling assault and can line up on the Melbourne Cricket Floor for the second Check towards South Africa starting Monday.

The quick bowler will return to the scene of his Check debut final December, with Australia selectors choosing Boland over Josh Hazlewood, who continues his restoration from a aspect pressure.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Sunday that Australia would stick to the identical XI that beat the Proteas by six wickets in simply two days within the first Check on the Gabba in Brisbane.

“We gave Joshy every chance, it just got to a stage where Joshy more than anyone else probably thought he was a bit underdone,” Cummins stated.

“It’s probably the mark of the man that he himself thought, I don’t feel quite right’ and pulled himself out of selection.” Boland has taken 25 wickets in his 5 checks at a median of 10.36. The 33-year-old Boland ran via England batters with six wickets and permitting solely seven runs on the MCG final yr to safe man-of-the-match honors on debut to assist Australia retain the Ashes.

Australia will probably be trying to safe its first take a look at sequence win towards South Africa on residence soil since 2005-06 by going 2-0 up on the MCG. The third Check is in Sydney starting January 4.

Veteran opener David Warner will turn out to be simply the 14th Australian to play 100 checks when he strains up towards the Proteas. The left-hander will probably be hoping his milestone match brings about some runs within the red-ball format — he has not scored a take a look at century since January 2020.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has confirmed at the least one change to his aspect’s batting lineup however wouldn’t say who’s in or out forward of Monday’s toss on the MCG.

Whereas Elgar praises their tempo assault as one of the best on the planet, South Africa shouldn’t be making sufficient runs to provide the bowlers a practical probability. They’ve scored greater than 400 solely as soon as this yr, towards Bangladesh.

Their woes have been highlighted on the Gabba green-top within the first Check.

“Our build-up in Brisbane was brilliant, we had two weeks that the guys were actually batting quite well,” stated the opener, who was dismissed for 3 and two on the Gabba.

“It was a bit of a hiccup that we had (at) the Gabba. But both batting units had that, bar one batsman (Travis Head’s 92 for Australia). Going back to the drawing board, that was the biggest thing for us and trying to simplify things, make guys aware of certain things that they’d maybe forgotten about.” The brief Brisbane match put a highlight on the Gabba wicket, which the Worldwide Cricket Council rated as beneath par.

Elgar stated the MCG pitch is firming up effectively as Melbourne’s climate improves — “I hope it’s the past and never to be repeated again.”