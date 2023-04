SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:45 PM IST Apr 7, Friday

Home

Sports

SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SRK Diesel Trading vs DCS Starlets, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:45 PM IST Apr 7, Friday

Here is the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, SDT vs DCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SDT vs DCS Playing 11s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SRK Diesel Trading and DCS Starlets, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022.

SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, SDT vs DCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SDT vs DCS Playing 11s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SRK Diesel Trading and DCS Starlets, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SRK Diesel Trading vs DCS Starlets, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:45 PM IST Apr 7, Friday.

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 toss between SRK Diesel Trading vs DCS Starlets will take place at 9:15 PM (IST).

Time – 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vaibhav Vaswani

Batters: Shaurya Singh, Habib Ullah, Awais Ahmed-l, Dawood Khan

All-Rounders: Raizal Nadir, Shrey Sethi, Yug Sharma

Bowlers: Muhammad Asif-V, Angad Nehru, Muhammad Safdar

SDT vs DCS Probable XI

SRK Diesel Trading: Habib Ullah, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Zakria, Rafi Ullah, Muhammad Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh-IV(wk), Mouhammad Dawood, Muhammad Asif-V, Muhammad Shahbaz(C), Awais Ahmed-l

DCC Starlets: Akshat Rai, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan praveen, Farman Afridi, Raizal Nadir, Angad Nehru, Vaibhav Vaswani(wk), Shrey Sethi, Yug Sharma(C), Saad Abdullah