Second India vs South Africa U-19 Girls’s T20 deserted attributable to moist outfield

The second T20I match between the India U-19 Girls’s staff and its South African counterparts was deserted and not using a ball being bowled attributable to moist outfield on Thursday.

Initially, the toss and begin of play have been delayed attributable to rain and later, following an inspection, the match on the Steyn Metropolis Floor was known as off attributable to moist outfield.

The Indian cricket board posted a picture of the Indian gamers trooping out of the bottom, shaking arms with their South African counterparts.

“The 2nd T20I between IND U19 women & SA U19 women at the Steyn City Ground, Pretoria has been called off due to wet outfield,” tweeted BCCI.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 The 2nd T20I between IND U19 girls & SA U19 girls on the Steyn Metropolis Floor, Pretoria has been known as off attributable to moist outfield. #TeamIndia | #INDvSApic.twitter.com/ZHFdkF9rgt — BCCI Girls (@BCCIWomen) December 29, 2022

India U-19 leads the five-match sequence 1-0, following its 54-run win within the opening match on December 27.

Driving on Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari’s similar scores of 40, India managed to submit 137 for five in 20 overs. India senior staff mainstay Shafali Verma, who’s captaining the facet, was out for duck.

Seamer Shabnam MD and Archana Devi then took three wickets every to limit SA U-19 to 83 for eight.

The third match of the sequence might be performed on the similar venue on new yr’s eve.

The tour is critical for India because the ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup will start in South Africa on January 14.

A complete of 12 groups, together with India, has obtained direct entry into the event, whereas 4 groups will come by the qualifier route.