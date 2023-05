Home

Sports

PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 1 PM IST May 16 Tuesday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, PKR vs CRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, PKR vs CRC Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, PKR vs CRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, PKR vs CRC Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria. PKR vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 1 PM IST May 16 Tuesday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY and Cricketer CC will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on May 16.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

PKR vs CRC Dream 11 team

Wicket-keeper: A Naeem

Batters: Z Arif, S Khan (C), A Naseri

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, R Abdurahimzai, J Sadran, N Sadiq, M Nasir

Bowlers: W Zalmai (VC)

PKR Playing XI

Amir Naeem (wk), Imran Goraya, Saqib Riaz, Amir Latif, Klair Kailash, Umar Tariq, Kamran Naeem, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Adnan Sandhu, Zabihullah Nasiry

CRC Playing XI

Waqar Zalmai, Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Bashir Ahmad (wk), Abdulwaseed Basit, Shafiq Safi, Masharaf Alikhel, Shahab Khan, Shadnan Khan

Squads:

Squads:

Cricketer CC (CRC)

Bilal Zalmai, Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Masharaf Alikhel, Jaweed Sadran, Abdul Naser Babakarkheil, Khanagha Hamdard, Shadnan Khan, Bashir Ahmad, Shahab Khan, Abdulwased Basit, Sajidullah Safi, Samargol Messalhn, Javid Afghan, Shafiq Safi, Zabiullah Ahmadzai, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Saidullah Shenwari, Naiz Naiz and Ali Shahbazkhel

Pak Riders (PKR)

Zeshan Arif, Sikandar Hayat, Amir Naeem, Imran Goraya, Naveed Sadiq, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Umar Tariq, Klair Kailash, Adnan Sandhu, Kamran Naeem, Amir Latif, Saqib Riaz, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Adnannaser Naseri, Mohamad Nazir, Adeljan Sardar, Helal Momand, Zabihullah Nasiry and Zaman Sikander