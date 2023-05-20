Home

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austria vs Czech Republic, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 1 PM IST May 20 Saturday

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECI Austria toss between Austria and Czech Republic will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on May 20.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

AUT vs CZR Dream 11 team

Wicket Keeper: M Cheema

Batters: A Ashokan, S Davizi, A Akbarjan, R Shihiwal, M Simpson(VC)

All-Rounder: S Bhuiyn, R Tomar, S Wickremeshwar(C)

Bowlers: S Sengupta, J Sadran

AUT vs CZR, Possible Playing 11

Austria (AUT)

1.M Cheema, 2. Mark Simpson, 3. I Hossain, 4. A Akbarjan, 5. M Ahsan, 6. N Wijesekara, 7. U Tariq, 8. J Sadran, 9. I Deedar, 10. O Khan, 11. R Shigwal

Czech Republic (CZR)

1.S Wickramsinghe, 2. S Davizi, 3. A Ashokan, 4. S Ramakrishnan, 5. R Tomar, 6. S Bhuiyan, 1. N Tyagi, 8. S Sengupta, 9. R Afridi 10. K Mendon, 11. T Lal















