Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 11 Thursday

SNA vs DST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – SNASY vs Donaustadt , Today’s Playing 11s At Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria At 5 PM IST May 11 Thursday

SNA vs DST Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY and Donaustadt will take place at 4:30 PM IST – on May 11.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

SNA vs DST Dream 11 team

Keeper – Arslan Arif

Batsmen – Ali Rahemi, Mirza Ahsan (vc), Shahil Momin, Barry Hooper

All-rounders – Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Lenin Durairaj

Bowlers – Abdulla Albarjan (c), Adal Afzal

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Playing 11s

SNASY (SNA) 1.Navin Wijesekera(C), 2. Jamil Bahramkhil(WK), 3. Shivam Subhash, 4. Lakmal Kasthuri, 5. Janan Ghelzai, 6. Sharan Gill, 7. Basit Iqbal, 8. Divith Wijesekara, 9. Farhan Mohideen, 10. Satyam Subhash, 11. Nouman Arif

Donaustadt (DST) 1.Iqbal Hossain(WK), 2. Qadargul Utmanzai(WK), 3. Razmal Shigiwal, 4. Sabawoon Davizi, 5. Aman Ahmadzai(C), 6. Asif Zazai(WK), 7. Sadiq Mohamad, 8. Noor Ahmadzai, 9. Ishak Safi, 10. Itibarshah Deedar, 11. Sahel Zadran















