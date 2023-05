Home

Sports

ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Austrian Daredevils, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 7 PM IST May 17 Saturday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, ACT vs ADD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ACT vs ADD Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Austrian Daredevils, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 7 PM IST May 17 Saturday

ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, ACT vs ADD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ACT vs ADD Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Austrian Daredevils, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria. ACT vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Austrian Daredevils, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 7 PM IST May 17 Saturday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY and Austrian Daredevils will take place at 6:30 PM IST – on May 17.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

ACT vs ADD Dream 11 team

Keeper – Shaheen Mahmood

Batsmen – Mirza Ahsan, Buset Omari (vc), Tariq Ahmadzai

All-rounders – Imran Asif (c), Umair Tariq, Ajmal Oryakhil, Adeel Tariq

Bowlers – Aqib Iqbal, Shahed Abed, Shawkat Zadran

Austrian Cricket Tigers (GCA) Possible Playing 11

Austrian Cricket Tigers:

Mirza Ahsan, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal©, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry(wk), Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Michael Subhan, Hammad Rana, Adal Afzal

Austrian Daredevils:

Tariq Ahmadzai, Ajmal Oryakhil, Buset Omari, Waliullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran©, Shaheen Mahmood(wk), Abedullah Safi, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Shahed Abed, Zain Jaffry, Naqi Jaffry

Squads:

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT)

Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Imran Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahmad Chaudhry, Hammad Rana, Ahsan Yousuf, Michael Subhan, Adnan Haider, Zain Tariq and Adnan Sunny

Austrian Daredevils (ADD)

Paygham Omari, Ajmal Oryakhil, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Tariq Ahmadzai, Buset Omari, Shahed Abed, Waliullah Mandozai, Zain Jaffry, Naqi Jaffry, Rafiullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran, Narendra Polasam, Ebad Rahman, Shaheen Mahmood and Abedullah Safi