September 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

September 22 Schedule, Timings In IST

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games on the 22nd September on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).



Published: September 21, 2023 11:48 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Asian Games (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tons of high-octane action from rowing, sailing, and volleyball is ahead for India on the third day of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou while an elegant table tennis contingent will start their journey keeping in mind the desire to capture their very first gold.

The action will begin from sailing at 8:30 IST, with numerous races scheduled in categories like Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite, Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 Race, Men’s skiff, Men’s windsurfer RS:X, women’s single dinghy, women’s windsurfing IQFOIL, etc. A lot of Indian contenders will be eyeing progress in different categories.

In the men’s windsurfing IQFOIL occasion, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu completed the day at the seventh spot. He acquired 27 focuses in four races. He completed the first race at eighth situation with eight places, fifth spot with five places in race two, 6th position with six points in race three, and eighth with eight points in race four.

Table Tennis

India men v/s Yemen – 9:30 am IST

India women v/s Singapore – 1:30 pm IST

India men v/s Singapore – 3:30 pm IST

Volleyball

India v/s Chinese Taipei – 12:00 pm IST

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B – 1 pm IST

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s individual Fencing bonus round – 1:30 pm IST

Sailing

Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite – 8:30 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 – 8:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite – 8:34 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 – 8:40 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:40 am IST

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil – 11:30 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49erFX – 11:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy – 470 – 11:30 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:30 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:40 am IST

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 










