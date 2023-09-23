September 23, 2023

September 24 Schedule, Timings In IST

Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games on the 24th September on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

New Delhi: After the opening ceremony of the Asian Games team India will kickstart its campaigns in sports like Boxing, Chess, Hockey, Esports, Shooting, Tennis etc on day six of the Asian Games at Hangzhou on Sunday. There will be a women’s cricket match tomorrow where India will face Bangladesh to confirm their berth in finals and the clash will start at 6.30 AM IST. The day will end with boxing where Nikhat Zareen, Sanjeet and Preeti will be seen in action and India men’s Hockey team will also be in action as they face Uzbekistan.

Below are the full Indian matches scheduled on the day sixth.

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh/ Women’s Semi-final: 6:30 AM onwards

Rowing (Finals):

Lightweight Doubles Scull/ Men: 6:30 AM onwards

Doubles Sculls/ Men: 6:30 AM onwards

Four/ Women: 6:30 AM onwards

Eight/ Men: 6:30 AM onwards

Wushu

Anjul Namdeo/ Men: 6:30 AM onwards

Swimming

Sri Hari Nataraj, Tanish Geroge Mathew, Shailaja Anand Anil Kumar, Utkarsh Patil/ Men $ Women’s Heat: 7:30 AM onwards

4x100M Relay/ Women: 7:30 AM onwards

Table Tennis

Team Event/ India vs. Thailand/ Women: 7:30 AM onwards

Hockey

Men/India vs. Uzbekistan: 8:45 AM onwards

Shooting

Women Team & Individual/ 10 M Air Rifle/ Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey: 9:15 AM onwards

Football

Women/ India vs. Thailand: 1:30 PM onwards

Men/ India vs. Myanmar: 5:00 PM onwards

Rugby

Women 7s/ India vs. Japan: 3:35 PM onwards

Boxing

Women/ Nikhat Zareen: 4.30 PM onwards

Men/ Sanjeet: 7:45 PM onwards

Women/ Preeti: 11:45 PM onwards

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 










