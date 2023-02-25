Sergio Aguero Confirms Lionel Messi is SERIOUSLY Considering a Move Back to Boyhood Club Newells Old Boys

Home

Sergio Aguero Confirms Lionel Messi is SERIOUSLY Considering a Move Back to Boyhood Club Newell’s Old Boys

New Delhi: Lionel Messi’s former international teammate and best friend Sergio Aguero might have leaked La Pulga’s next club destination in a recent interview. The Manchester City legend confirmed that the former Barcelona man is ‘seriously’ considering a move back to his boyhood Argentine club, Newell’s Old Boys.

“He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell’s,” Aguero recently said, as cited by UOL.

In response to Aguero’s statement, another ex teammate of Messi, Maxi Rodriguez said Sergio is always up to some mischief as he can’t keep quite.

”Kun is Kun. He can’t keep quiet”, Rodriguez said.

“We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let’s wait and see what happens, we will not get ahead of the facts”, he further added.

As per infobae, Newell’s Old Boys are actually lining up a move to land the GOAT in Argentina as a ‘trail-run’ attempt leading up to Maxi Rodriguez’s farewell match.

The grapevine is that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will not renew his contract with PSG and are looking to pursue his future elsewhere. David Beckham’s Inter Miami FC are also in line to sign the 35-year old.

There are also rumours about him joining back to his beloved club FC Barcelona. But few days back, Leo’s father Jorge confirmed that is very unlikely that he will ever join the Catalan giants again.

Messi on the other hand said after retirement he will return back to Barcelona as he has his home there.

In the ongoing season with PSG, the Argentine legend has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 times in 19 games for the French giants. In their last Ligue 1 game against Lille, Messi scored a last-minute free-kick to rescue the Paris side from a disappointing result.

