Serie A: Quitting Juventus prime job wasn’t straightforward, chairman Andrea Agnelli says

Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli mentioned on Tuesday his determination to face down from the highest job on the Serie A membership was not a straightforward one to take, and he remained satisfied he had acted accurately.

“On top of loving Juventus, in recent years, I have given my best to achieving results on and off the pitch,” Agnelli advised shareholders gathered in Turin to approve the crew’s outcomes for the fiscal yr led to June which confirmed a 238 million euro ($255 million) loss.

Juventus, Italy’s most profitable crew, is underneath scrutiny by Italy’s prosecutors and market watchdog for alleged false accounting, main its board to resign final month. Prosecutors have requested Agnelli, 11 different folks and the membership itself stand trial.

Agnelli mentioned that by stepping down he had needed to keep away from any danger that folks may suppose his private scenario may have an effect on the membership’s selections.

“Juventus comes before everything and everyone,” he mentioned, including: “I am strongly convinced I have acted properly in recent years, and that accusations raised against us were not founded.”

On Monday Exor, the holding firm of the Agnelli household and the controlling shareholder of Juventus, offered its slate for the membership’s new board, which shall be appointed at a shareholder assembly scheduled for January 18.

It contains accountant Gianluca Ferrero for the position of chairman and Maurizio Scanavino for chief government officer. Scanavino is the CEO of writer GEDI, additionally managed by Exor, and was not too long ago appointed as Juventus basic supervisor.

The brand new board, made up of accounting, auditing and authorized professionals, will shrink to 5 members from 10 beforehand.