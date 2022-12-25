Cagliari has appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract till June 2025, the Serie B membership introduced on Friday 31 years after he left the position.

The Italian got here to prominence as a soccer supervisor with Cagliari from 1988 to 1991, main the staff from Serie C to Serie A in successive seasons earlier than becoming a member of Napoli.

“I am going again to Cagliari: I’ve all the time identified it, I declared it even then, on the time of my departure,” the 71-year-old stated on the membership’s web site.

“Cagliari made me perceive that perhaps I might make it in my job, I had discovered all the weather that helped me in these three years: followers, gamers, managers, we had been all one.

“In as of late you may have helped me make this determination, which was not straightforward for varied causes. We’re sure by mutual respect and love, many lovely recollections.”

Ranieri is greatest identified in England for guiding Leicester Metropolis to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, however he didn’t work his magic at Watford as they earned solely seven factors in three months earlier than he left the job in January.

Ranieri, who has additionally managed a number of golf equipment in Italy together with Juventus, AS Roma, and Inter Milan in addition to groups in Spain and France, takes over a Cagliari aspect who’re in 14th place within the second tier after being relegated final season.