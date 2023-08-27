Shadab Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli Will Take Care Of Pakistan Pacers Comment From Ajit Agarkar

Home

Virat Kohli has dominated Pakistan pacers since 2019, scoring 158 runs while being dismissed just once.

All-rounder Shadab Khan has reacted to India chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s comments on Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Agarkar had laughed off the question about India’s strategy against the lethal Pakistan pacers saying that Virat Kohli will take care of them.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. The Babar Azam-led side will go into the Asia Cup with form and momentum on their side. The team thrashed Afghanistan 3-0 ahead of the marquee tournament. Pakistan’s biggest strength against India will be their pace attack which is considered to be one of the best in the world.

Shadab said that people can say whatever they want but it does not change or affect things. Shadab added that India vs Pakistan match on September 2 will make things clear.

“It depends on a particular day, probably. Now, someone from India or me can make any claim, but those are just words. Anybody can say anything and that doesn’t change or affect anything. When we will have the match, then we might see what goes on,” Shadab said after a win in the third ODI against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli’s Record Against Pakistan Pacers Since 2019

The Pakistan pace attack has an average of 29 since the 2019 World Cup, the best among the top teams in the world. Meanwhile, Kohli has faced 110 balls against Pakistan pacers (Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani) since 2019, scoring 158 runs while being dismissed just once in the 2021 T20 World Cup by Shaheen Afridi.















