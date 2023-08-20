Shadab Khan Takes Stand For Hasan Ali And Slams User For Mocking His Teammate Language

Home

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan slammed a user who was trolling and mocking Khan’s teammate Hasan Ali’s English skills on social media platform X

New Delhi: Current Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan slammed a user who was trolling and mocking Khan’s teammate Hasan Ali’s English skills on social media platform X ( previously known as Twitter). The right-arm pacer Hasan Ali posted some comments on Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan’s photos on his social handle.

The all-rounder Shadab had posted his photos on X, to which Hasan responded with love and warmth in his own traditional way. Hasan Ali Wrote “Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye.”

Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates. pic.twitter.com/ADh6wcdGWs — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 18, 2023

Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa

Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye 😘 https://t.co/PShjcCnO8v — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 18, 2023

However, a ‘X’ user wasn’t happy with the way the Pakistan pacer commented and wrote in his teammate’s post and also the user questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not educating the cricketers on social media platforms. The user wrote, “For God’s Sake @RealHa55an You are an international cricketer…!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms.”

For God’s Sake @RealHa55an You are an international cricketer…!!@TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms https://t.co/68myw7Te7Y — Ali Hasnain Shah🇵🇰 (@ali_hasnainshah) August 18, 2023

In reply to this Shadab Khan took a dig at the fan’s reaction and questioned him why shouldn’t cricketers be themselves on social sites. Also, the Pakistan vice-captain pointed out that the Men In Green are sometimes unfairly and brutally trolled for not knowing the English language when sporting stars like Lionel Messi also do not know the language.

“Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay,” Shadab responded back.

Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay. https://t.co/Ie1QiK3fB3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 19, 2023

Host Pakistan was the first team to announce their Asia Cup 2023 squad and Babar Azam’s side is placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal.

Asia Cup 2023 Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
















