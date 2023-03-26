Home

Sports

DC Vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Shafali Verma Falls Victim To Controversial Decision, Netizens Slam Umpire

The incident happened during the second over of the final game when Shafali Verma was given out controversially off Issy Wong.

The replays showed the ball was clearly above waist of Shafali Verma. (Image: Twitter)

DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Varma was given out controversially in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final at the Brabourne Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The incident happened in the second over. Issy Wong bowled a full toss onto the stumps above waist as Shafali tried to make room and sliced in the air. Amelia Kerr took a simple catch at the backward point. Instead of calling it a no ball, the umpire ruled it out.

Shafali, after consultation with Meg Lanning, went upstairs for a review. Replays showed the ball was clearly above waist-high but to much surprise of the Delhi Capitals camp, Shafali was given out.

However, decision didn’t go well with the netizens as they slammed the umpire for the controversial decision.

Wow, that’s a big call from the third umpire to send back Shafali. Benefit of the doubt is supposed to go to the batter, surprising.#WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/nGgBU6Foju — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) March 26, 2023

Umpire mode on

One more team is victim of umpire

This is story of every ipl not first time #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/TYdKzACVTt — Ѧ†ʊℓ (@atulprakashh) March 26, 2023

How in this world Mumbai cheaters again Shefali has been given out #WPL #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/3aqCEDoxan — Kongu தமிழன்❤️ (@Racer45789) March 26, 2023

When you play against MI,

You play against 14 players Shafali verma was not out ( A clear No-Ball above the waist ) But, Umpires can do anything to help MI as usual #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/7xpgBI7xyj — Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaaa_j15) March 26, 2023

How is this not a no ball?

Why the point of contact wasn’t checked and considered?

If the ball is going above the wickets, how was that not above the waist height?

Wrong judgment by umpire or something cooked up?

Unlucky @TheShafaliVerma #shafaliverma #WPLFinal #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/FD6uhk1oIN — Nitin Gulati (@initingulati) March 26, 2023

Topics











