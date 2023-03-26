12 C
Shafali Verma Falls Victim To Controversial Decision, Netizens Slam Umpire

The incident happened during the second over of the final game when Shafali Verma was given out controversially off Issy Wong.

DC vs MI, DC vs MI WPL 2023 final, DC vs MI WPL 2023 final, Shafali Verma controversial decision, Shafali Verma, Shafali Verma in WPL 2023, Shafali Verma in WPL 2023 final, Shafali Verma in WPL, Shafali Verma at Delhi Capitals, DC vs MI live score, DC vs MI live scorecard,
The replays showed the ball was clearly above waist of Shafali Verma. (Image: Twitter)

DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Varma was given out controversially in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final at the Brabourne Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The incident happened in the second over. Issy Wong bowled a full toss onto the stumps above waist as Shafali tried to make room and sliced in the air. Amelia Kerr took a simple catch at the backward point. Instead of calling it a no ball, the umpire ruled it out.

Shafali, after consultation with Meg Lanning, went upstairs for a review. Replays showed the ball was clearly above waist-high but to much surprise of the Delhi Capitals camp, Shafali was given out.

However, decision didn’t go well with the netizens as they slammed the umpire for the controversial decision.

Published Date: March 26, 2023 8:07 PM IST



Updated Date: March 26, 2023 8:20 PM IST







