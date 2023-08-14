Home

Sports

Jawan’s Chaleya Song Out: Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara Set Screens On Fire

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan have unveiled the second track from the film titled Chaleya featuring SRK and Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

Jawan song Chaleya OUT. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat fans with yet another mass entertainer, Jawan. The makers of Atlee’s directorial have unveiled the second track from the much-awaited drama, Chaleya. The soulful number has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The song features SRK as the king of romance after a long time. Prior to this, the Jawan team released the first look of the movie, along with the first track, Zinda Banda.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s electrifying chemistry in Chaleya track from Jawan

The makers of Jawan, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their official Twitter account and shared the Chaleya song, along with the caption, “It’s time to fall in love! #Chaleya Song Out Now! – https://bit.ly/Chaleya_Hindi #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Check out the song below:

Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023

The track has also been released in Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi version has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. While Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the song, Kumaar penned the lyrics. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara share some sizzling chemistry as they groove on the romantic number choreographed by Farah Khan.

Netizens react to the Chaleya song from Jawan

As expected, the comments section of the post sharing the song was flooded with fun reactions. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Whether it’s romance, acting or as a human being… you are truly in a league of your own Shah … love you.” Meanwhile, another Twitterati said, “I’m obsessed with Chaleya Such a fabulous song as I expected…The King of Romance is back And Nayanthara is really gorgeous…Arijit Sir’s heavenly beautiful voice is everything.” The third comment read, “Loved it .Its fresh Awesome track superb #srk look fab nailed it .#chaleya love u sir for best romantic hit aft long time @iamsrk @anirudhofficial.”

About Jawan

Made under the direction of Atlee, Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. SRK will be seen locking horns with Vijay Sethupathi in his next. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to the big screens after 4 years with the blockbuster, Pathaan.















