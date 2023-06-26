Shah Rukh Khan Praise KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session on Twitter Goes VIRAL

Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

The left-handed finisher amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a blistering strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. Rinku finished matches for KKR on a regular basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league.

During the season, Rinku revealed that the owner of the KKR franchise called him after he hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal and told him that he will dance at his wedding.

“Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don’t go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance),” Singh told JioCinema.