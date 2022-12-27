Shaheen Afridi Deletes “Wo Hamara Kaptaan Hai” Tweet A Day After Shahid Afridi Turns into Chief Selector | Cricket Information

Star batter Babar Azam has been below the scanner since Pakistan’s current Take a look at sequence defeat to England on residence soil. The guests dominated the proceedings all through the tour, and it did not take a look at any level that Pakistan had been enjoying in their very own yard. England received the sequence 3-0, which prompted a number of present and former Pakistan gamers to query Babar’s captaincy. Amid criticism, star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been out of motion for the reason that T20 World Cup remaining as a consequence of a knee harm, posted a tweet to again Babar.

“Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please help this group. Yahi group hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect,” Shaheen had tweeted.

Nevertheless, the pacer has now deleted the tweet, only a day after Shahid Afridi‘s appointment as interim chief selector of the Pakistan senior males’s group.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has deleted this Tweet after announcement of Shahid Afridi as chief selector.

Pakistan are presently taking up New Zealand within the first Take a look at of a two-match sequence in Karachi.

Babar received the toss and elected to bat towards the Kiwis.

The house group made three modifications from the final Take a look at which they misplaced to England on the identical venue, struggling their first-ever residence 3-0 whitewash.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is enjoying his first Take a look at since January 2019, whereas pacer Mir Hamza returns for the primary time in 4 years.

Imam-ul-Haq, however, additionally returns after recovering from an harm.

