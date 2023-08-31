Home

Shaheen Afridi Likely to Miss India Clash After Injury Scare During Nepal Game?

Multan: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi could miss the game against India that is set to take place in two days time. The pacer looked concerned during Pakistan’s opening clash against Nepal on Wednesday in Multan. Afridi bowled merely five overs in the game picking up two wickets. He was then seen leaving the field after speaking to the physio near the boundary ropes. This is certainly not good news for Pakistani fans who would love to see Afridi bowl against the star batters of India. There is no update or confirmation over his injury. Afridi is an important member in the Pakistan set-up and this could be a big blow for the side.

The soaring temperature in Multan could be one of the reasons why Afridi cramped up. And with the India clash coming up, the management did not want to take any risk and hence did not ask him to bowl after five overs. During the game against Nepal, Afridi was on the button from the start. After dismissing Kushal Bhurtel early, he send the Nepali captain packing for a golden duck.

The premier pacer had missed the Asia Cup last year due to a knee injury. Afridi could only bowl 13 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. But with Asia Cup 2023 a crucial tournament ahead of World Cup 2023, Pakistan need their star pacer to be 100 per cent fitness.

“As professionals, we are ready for any schedule that is given to us. There would be travelling as well as back-to-back games and we are ready for that. Our coaches and support staff have chalked out plans about how much we would utilise each player and also we have booked our flights in such a manner, that our travelling schedule gives enough time to rest,” Babar Azam said at the pre-match press conference.















