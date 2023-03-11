Home

Shahid Afridi Checks if Gautam Gambhir is Okay After Ball Hits Helmet During LLC Match; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH

LLC 2023: During the game, Afridi won hearts as he enquired if Gambhir was okay after the Maharajas captain was hit on the helmet by a ball from Abdul Razzaq.

Doha: It was a night to remember, the opening night in Doha for the Legends League Cricket lived up to its promise. There was massive interest around the tournament opener which saw the Asia Lions take on the India Maharajas on Friday. It also drew a lot of attention because of the captains of the respective sides – Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi. The two cricketers have had several battles in the past as part of their national sides.

Here is the video of what happened:

‘Big-hearted’ Shahid Afridi inquires if Gautam Gambhir is ok after that blow ❤️#Cricket pic.twitter.com/EqEodDs52f — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the Lions got their campaign off to the perfect start with a nine-run win over the Maharajas.

Opting to bat first, Afridi’s side posted a decent 165 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. Misbah-ul-Haq top scored with a 50-ball 73 while Upul Tharanga contributed with a 39-ball 40. Afridi hit 12 off eight balls. His eight-ball stay featured two boundaries.

Chasing 166 to win, Maharajas’ captain Gautam Gambhir scored 54 off 39 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries, while Murali Vijay (25) and Mohammad Kaif (22) made decent contributions but their efforts went in vain.

