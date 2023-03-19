Home

Shahid Afridi Obliges A Fan With An Autograph On Indian Flag | Watch Viral Video

Shahid Afridi is currently representing Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket in Doha.



Shahid Afridi is the captain of Asia Lions in Legends League Cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: In a sweet gesture, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi respectfully gave an autograph to a fan o the Indian flag, the video of which went viral on social media. Afridi is currently playing for Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket.

The incident happened during Asia Lions’ travelling on Saturday after defeating India Maharajas in the LLC Eliminator match in Doha. Afridi had just got on the team bus when a fan came up to him with an Indian flag and asked for an autograph.

Afridi oblighed the fan who returned with a smile on his face. Here is the video.

Shahid Afridi gives an autograph to a fan on the Indian flag #LLC2023 @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/LonnLwlDAt — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Afridi’s Asia Lions registered a 85-run victory against India Maharajas to make their way into the final. They will be facing World Giants in the summit clash.

Talking about the game, Asia Lions posted 191/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Upul Tharanga’s 50 off 31 balls and Mohammad Hafeez’s 38 off 24 balls. In reply, Maharajas were all out for 106 with Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak and Hafeez taking two wickets each.

For India Maharajas, captain Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 32 runs off 17 balls. In bowling, Stuart Binny and Pragyan Ojha took two wickets each.











