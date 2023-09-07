Shahid Afridi SLAMS Jay Shah Over Security Concerns Statement, Claims Pakistan Ready to Host India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Home

Lahore: In the wake of Asian Cricket Council’s President Jay Shah’s statement over ‘security concerns’ in Pakistan, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has reacted to it. Giving a list of international countries Pakistan has hosted recently, Afridi said Shah to have no doubts over the fact that Pakistan would be hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan were supposed to also host the Asia Cup, but because of India’s stance over traveling there – the competition had to be shofted to Sri Lanka and is currently being played in a ‘hybrid’ model.

“I came across @JayShah’s statement about security situation in Pakistan. Just to refresh his memory, Pakistan has hosted the following foreign players/teams in the past six years:

2017 – ICC World XI & SL

2018 – WI 2019 – WI (W), BD (W) & SL

2020 – BD, PSL, MCC & Zim

2021 – WI, PSL, SA & WI

2022 – Aus, PSL, WI, BD U19, Ireland (W) & Eng (2),

2023 – NZ (2), PSL, Women’s Exhibition Matches, #AsiaCup2023 (Nep, SL, Afg & BD) & SA (W)

Have no doubts Mr Shah, Pakistan is ready to host @BCCI at the #ICCChampionsTrophy2025,” Afridi posted on X.

“All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadium rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country,” Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.















