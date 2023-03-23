Home

Shahid Afridi Urges BCCI To Talk With PCB On Resumption Of Cricketing Ties

The last time both teams played in a bilateral series was in 2012 when Pakistan toured India in 2012.

Shahid Afridi led Asia Lions in Legends League Cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be more responsible and talk with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an attempt to resolve all the cricketing ties and resume bilateral series between the two countries.

The last time both these teams played bilateral series was in 2012 when Pakistan toured India for a white-ball series. “BCCI should resolve all issues affecting our cricketing ties. PCB wants India to come here to play. We are even willing to go there and play,” Afridi was quoted as saying to ANI.

“However, for this, the BCCI should talk to the PCB once. We want to talk. We always take the first step and want the BCCI to reciprocate. I urge the BCCI to not arrive at any decision just like that. They should talk to the PCB chairman at least once before arriving at any decision,” the former Pakistan captain added.

Afridi also reiterated that PCB isn’t an weaker board. “What can we do if we want to befriend another board and it doesn’t reciprocate in kind? Our board isn’t a weak one. But there’s little we can do if we want to be friends and the other side doesn’t respond.

“The BCCI, as a cricket governing body, is very strong. When you have so much power and clout, you become more responsible. You should try to make more friends, not enemies. Making more friends only makes you stronger,” Afridi added.

Afridi recently led Asia Lions to the Legends League Cricket (LLC) triumph in Doha beating World Giants in the final. Batting first, Giants post 147/4 in 20 overs. In reply. Lions rode on fifties from Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan to romp home in 16.1 overs.











