Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan Called up as Back-ups For Injured Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan Called up as Back-up For Injured Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Asia Cup 2023: Big setback for Pakistan ahead of the ODI World Cup with premier pacers – Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah not fit.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah Resplacements (Image: X)

Colombo: While India ticked most boxes over the two days of the Super 4 Asia Cup game in Colombo against Pakistan, on the hindsight, the World No. 1 side had more problems after the match. Pakistan’s ace pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles during the game for which they had to leave the field. While we do not know the extent of the injury, it is unlikely they will be risked any more during the Asia Cup with the ODI World Cup coming up. Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.

Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel. The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.

Earlier, resuming their assault on Pakistan on the reserve day starting at 4:40 pm after a rain delay, India reached a mammoth 356/2, their highest score against Pakistan in ODIs.

In reply, Pakistan were nowhere in the chase as only three of their batters managed to go past 20. India’s fast bowlers were impeccable in their line and length while putting out a surreal exhibition of seam and swing bowling.

Kuldeep then came to bamboozle the batters and pick 5/25, his second fifer in ODIs, as Pakistan were restricted to just 128, with 228 runs being the highest margin of win for India against Pakistan in terms of runs.

Brief scores: India 356/2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K.L Rahul 111 not out, Rohit Sharma 56, Shubman Gill 58; Shadab Khan 1-71, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-79) beat Pakistan 128 all out in 32 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5-25, Shardul Thakur 1-16) by 228 runs.















