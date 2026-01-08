Home

Sports

Shai Hopes record 118 and Lungi Ngidis historic hat-trick power Pretoria Capitals to win over Durban Super Giants

Shai Hope scored the highest individual score of the SA20, while Lungi Ngidi grabbed the League’s maiden hat trick to guide Pretoria Capitals to a 15-run victory over Durban Super Giants

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hope stitched an opening 106-run partnership with Connor Esterhuizen

Jos Buttler missed his well-deserved ton

Lungi Ngidi scripted history

Shai Hope scored the highest individual score of the SA20 before Lungi Ngidi claimed the League’s first-ever hat trick to guide Pretoria Capitals to a 15-run victory over Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead. Hope smashed an unbeaten 118 off 69 deliveries, which featured nine towering sixes and nine boundaries, guiding Capitals to a massive target of 201/4. It was a record-breaking night as the fans witnessed a nail-biting clash, with three possible outcomes heading into the final over. The Super Giants needed just 18 runs to win, with an in-form Jos Buttler at the crease. Buttler, who was nearing his maiden SA20 century, was unable to steer the Super Giants to victory as Roston Chase bowled a sensational over with a series of precise yorkers to secure the Capitals second win of the tournament.Buttler remained unbeaten on 97 as both Kwena Maphaka and Noor Ahmad were run out in Chase’s final over.However, this match will belong to Hope, was named the Player of the Match for his explosive knock. The West Indies Twenty20 captain stitched an opening 106-run partnership with Connor Esterhuizen (37, 28 balls, 4×4, 1×6) that laid the foundation before adding another 85 runs partnership with Chase (24, 15 balls, 1×4, 2×6) for the second wicket. Hope lead form the front as he blasting 58 off 29 deliveries, prompting the Capitals to send in Chase to bring the in-form Sherfane Rutherford to the crease. However, the move did not go according to the plan as he was caught by Aiden Markram for a second-ball duck off Maphaka’s delivery.The Super Giants started on decent note, with new opener Marques Ackerman contributing 27 off 17 balls which included four boundaries and a six, but Buttler was the lone warrior The home side struggled to build partnerships as Gideon Peters, playing his maiden competitive match struck twice and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen and Evan Jones in addition to his earlier wicket of Aiden Markram, before Lungi Ngidi took over.Ngidi scripted history in the SA20 as he first dismissed David Wiese, followed by Sunil Narine, and Gerald Coetzee completed the hat-trick by holding out in the deep. With the win, the Capitals jumped to fourth in the points table with 11 points, while the Super Giants dropped to fifth with eight points.