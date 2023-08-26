Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan In No Mood To Consider Continental Event As Preparation For ICC World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan will be leading Bangladesh in Asia Cup and ICC World Cup after Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to back injury.



Bangladesh will aim for maiden Asia Cup trophy under Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: ICC)

Dhaka: Newly-appointed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is in no mood to accept the Asia Cup 2023 as a preparation ahead of the ICC World Cup in India, stating both are two different tournaments completely.

Shakib, who last led Bangladesh in an ODI in 2017, has been given the reins after regular captain Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to a back injury. Bangladesh play their first Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Palekelle on August 31.

“You cannot think of World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments,” Shakib told reporters on Saturday with Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha alongside him.

“Yes if we can do well and develop as a good team in Asia Cup, in that case we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view Asia Cup is important,” he added.

“But it is not like if we do badly in Asia Cup will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great will suggest that our chances in World Cup will increase to substantially.”

The all-rounder also stated that they are focussing on theit group games at the moment which will help them reach the Super Fours. “Now the whole plan is based on Asia Cup and the preparation and team is prepared accordingly. When we finish the Asia Cup at that point World Cup will come and we will think about it at that point of time.

“Now we are thinking only about Asia Cup and more precisely we are only thinking about Afghanistan, Sri Lanka game,” he said. Hathurusingha, who is in his second innings with the Bangladesh team, also echoed the same.

“Definitely, our aim is to qualify for the second round first. As you said, we are playing in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka. They’re a very good team at home. And then, we are playing Afghanistan in Pakistan and lately, they played here and they won the series,” he added.

However, Bangladesh suffered a major blow when pacer Ebadot Hossain was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury. “It is very sad that Ebadot is not with us because he was an important part of our team and taking that into consideration it is quite disappointing.

“Still, I feel we have squad that can go a long way,” Shakib said. “Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series. So, it’s a big loss, and to replace him straight away it’s a hard task. Hopefully, he’ll recover soon,” added Hathurusingha.















