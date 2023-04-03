Shakib-al-Hasan, KKR Star, Pulls Out of IPL 2023

Home

Kolkata: In what would come as a big setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday. The Bangladesh captain has opted out due to international commitments and personal reasons. Bangladesh would be playing a one-off Test against Ireland starting April 4. They will also play an ODI series against the Irish side.

The KKR cricketer as per ESPNCricinfo informed the franchise about his decision on Sunday night itself. The franchise will now set out hunting his replacement – that will not be easy because of the quality and experience he brings to the table.

It is understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board did not permit NOCs to Shakib and Litton Das. The Bangladeshi star was picked up by the franchise for Rs 1.5 crore. In his entire IPL career where he has played for KKR and SRH, Shakib Al Hasan has scored 793 runs and picked up 63 wickets.

Earlier, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer opted out of the IPL due to an injury. His return remains uncertain. In his absence, Nitish Rana is leading the side. The Knights did not get off to the best of starts as they lost their IPL 2023 opener against Punjab Kings.











