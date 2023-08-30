Home

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Rues Absence Of Missing Players Ahead Of Sri Lanka Match

Bangladesh will be missing the services of experienced Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Ebadot Hossain in Asia Cup 2023.



Pallekele: Bangladesh will be missing senior players Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Ebadot Hossain dearly but captain Shakib Al Hasan said they have enough quality in their ranks to cover up in the Asia Cup 2023 that started on Wednesday. Bangladesh will face six-time and defending champion Sri Lanka on Thursday in a Group B encounter.

While Litton could not recover in time from viral fever, Iqbal and Hosain are recovering from their respective injuries. Bangladesh landed in Colombo on Tuesday. “Of course, it (absence of veteran players) is a big miss,” Shakib said in the pre-match press conference.

“If you talk about Liton, he has been part of the team for the last four or five years, and he was doing consistently well for Bangladesh. But having said that this will give an opportunity to someone else and I hope they make full use of this opportunity,” he added.

Shakib hoped that young players like Towhit Hridoy, who was a part of Bangladesh’s U-19 World Cup winning side in 2020, will put their hands up in the Asia Cup 2023. Hridoy, who played just nine ODIs so far, was in good touch against Afghanistan too at home.

“As far as Towhit is concerned he is really playing well for us this year. He has done well in the recent LPL (Lanka Premier League) and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the Asia Cup. He is going to play for Bangladesh for a long time,” said Shakib.

Over the years, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have developed a great rivalry on the field. However, Shakib wants to focus more on the match and good account of themselves in the Asia Cup. “It is important to have a calm dressing room. I don’t think of it as a rivalry.

“But whenever these two teams are playing, we play very good cricket, which is good for fans and the broadcaster. But yes, playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka is a tough test, and we want to play good cricket,” he said.

Shakib said Bangladesh will have an eye on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, but their main focus will be to play well in the Asia Cup. "As any other team, we are also looking at the World Cup. Having said that, the Asia Cup itself is a big tournament and we are taking this very seriously. A good outing here will give us a lot of confidence in the build up to the World Cup."
















