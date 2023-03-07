Shan Masood Backs Pakistan Skipper

Home

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is going through a rough patch in his career. Critics have started slamming his captaincy while his teammates are coming out to back him. Babar’s captaincy was questioned after England whitewash Pakistan in the Test series which was played in Pakistan. Former players reckoned that it could be better for Pakistan to remove Babar as Test captain so that he can take care of his own career as a batter.

Shan Masood who has been acclaimed as the leading candidate to replace Babar as Test captain backed the skipper, the player reckons that Babar is the right person to lead the team.

“Hum sab Babar Azam ke behind hai. Jis tarike se koi bhi aapka captain hota hai, jab Saifi bhai thai, tb bhi hum jaan dene ko taiyaar thai, ab jab Babar Azam hai, tb bhi hum jaan dene ko taiyaar hai. (We are all behind Babar Azam. We were ready to sacrifice our lives for Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was the captain, and now we are ready to do the same for Babar Azam),” said Masood on Samaa TV.

Babar’s captaincy was questioned by his critics after Pakistan loses the three-match Test series against England. Babar and Co. were seen struggling against England as Pakistan suffered its first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil in 2022. “Our common goal is to play for the country. We read a lot of news in which people are trying to tear the team apart but personally, no one has an issue with each other. We are playing for Pakistan and that is a big privilege and we are united by that cause,” said Masood.

Babar Azam is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League 2023, the Pakistan captain is leading Peshawar Zalmi franchise.











