September 22, 2023

Shardul Thakur Feeling Unwell During IND vs AUS 1st ODI Draws Speculations Among Fans For World Cup 2023

During the 15th over there was a slight halt in the game as Shardul Thakur was looking a little unwell. However, after the drinks break he completed his over.

New Delhi: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur did not look well during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali. Shardul is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, where India will face the same opponents in the opening clash of the tournament.

During the 15th over there was a slight halt in the game as Shardul was looking a little unwell. However, after the drinks break he completed his over.

Twitterati started speculating about weather he is injured ahead of the ODI World Cup, here are the reactions:

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Both teams will be looking to make the most of the series as they gear up for the upcoming ODI World Cup and get their star players in form.

India skipper KL Rahul said at the time of the toss, “We’ll bowl first. Historically a good chasing ground, that’s about it. There are a few boxes that we need to tick and the boxes that we’ve ticked we need to keep doing it better. One more challenge, best team in the world so good to play against them. They are a very competitive team so we’ve enjoyed playing against them. It’s always a great challenge.”

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said at the time of the toss, “Good to be back, it’s been a while since I’ve been back here. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are not quite ready. Would’ve bowled first as well but don’t really mind. It’s nice and sunny out here. Warner and Marsh will open the batting. Smith, Marnus and Inglis to follow.”

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.










Source link

