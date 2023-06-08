Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend ‘Lord Shardul’

India is currently in good position as at this point of time the Australia is 398-6, now the bowlers will look to bundle out the batting side.  

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend 'Lord Shardul'
Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend ‘Lord Shardul’

London: Twitterati lavished huge praise on Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur after he got rid of set Steven Smith who had slammed a century in the ongoing World Test Championship Final at Kennington Oval.

Smith has slammed 121 runs to put Australia on top of the game but during day 2 while bowling the 99th over Shardul got rid of the Australian star batter and Twitterati started hailing the batter, here are a few viral tweets:

India is currently in good position as at this point of time the Australia is 398-6, now the bowlers will look to bundle out the batting side.










Source link

Previous article
Urfi Javed is a Walking Talking Jaadu in Viral Video Netizens Ask Rohit Kaha Hai Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights