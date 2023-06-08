Home

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend ‘Lord Shardul’

India is currently in good position as at this point of time the Australia is 398-6, now the bowlers will look to bundle out the batting side.

London: Twitterati lavished huge praise on Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur after he got rid of set Steven Smith who had slammed a century in the ongoing World Test Championship Final at Kennington Oval.

Smith has slammed 121 runs to put Australia on top of the game but during day 2 while bowling the 99th over Shardul got rid of the Australian star batter and Twitterati started hailing the batter, here are a few viral tweets:

Lord Shardul Thakur did it again pic.twitter.com/YdPbYRB8ag — Samit Das (@Samit_Ram_) June 8, 2023

Lord Shardul Thakur everytime India needs a wicket. pic.twitter.com/mC5NoEdps2 — 🏆×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023

Steve Smith was shocked after his wicket. Lord Shardul Thakur 🤣#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/NwYdYdXP1d — Arjun Ghosh (@_RealArjun_) June 8, 2023

