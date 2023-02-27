Home

Sports

Shardul Thakur Wedding: India Pacer Gets Married To Mittali Parulkar | WATCH VIDEO

Shardul Thakur got engaged to Mithali Parulkar on November 2021 in Mumbai. He also becomes third Indian cricketer after KL Rahul and Axar Patel to tie the knot in 2023.

Shardul Thakur and wife Mittali Parulkar pose after their wedding. (Image: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur Wedding: India pacer Shardul Thakur became the third national team cricketer to tie the knot in 2023 after KL Rahul and Axar Patel. The Mumbai cricketer tied the knot with fiance Mittali Parulkar on Monday.

The couple has been dating for years and got engaged to each other in November 2021 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a video of Shardul taking the ‘saat phere’ with Mithali has gone viral on social media.

Congratulations You Beautiful Couple Lord #Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar pic.twitter.com/vKSUQjGgY1 — Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, both Shardul and Mittali were looking gorgeous in their wedding pictures that the India cricketer just posted on social media.

Earlier, during the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony, Shardul was seen dancing his heart to some of the top Bollywood numbers, the videos of which have gone viral on social media.

On his cricketing front, Shardul will be playing for two-time campions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of IPL. He was traded from Delhi Capitals.











