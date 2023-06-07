Home

Sports

Shardul Thakur’s ‘Banta Hai’ Response To Rohit Sharma Is All About Their Close Bond

Shardul Thakur had the best response when he was prompted to describe Rohit Sharma in one word.

Shardul Thakur described Rohit Sharma as a “happy-go-lucky guy”.

Team India is all set to face Australia in the World Test Championship final starting today, June 7. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash at the Oval, the International Cricket Council has put out a video on Rohit Sharma that is bound to leave you with a smile. The ICC asked Rohit Sharma’s teammates to describe the Indian skipper in one word, and the results were hilarious. From Chesteshwar Pujara calling Sharma as the “the most talented person” to the multiple uses of the word “Hitman”, the Indian team showered plenty of praises on the Indian skipper.

But the best response came from Shardul Thakur. Fondly known as “Lord Shardul”, the all-rounder was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma. He said, “In Mumbai language, I would say banta hai.” When prompted to explain the meaning of the word, Shardul Thakur added, “He (Rohit Sharma) is always happy-go-lucky. And you would expect some kind of joke or he’ll just come and suddenly tap your head. So, he’s a funny guy. I mean, I have known him since childhood so he’s been the same ever since.”

Instagram users had their own take on the video. “Shardul bhai one word pucha tha one pargraph nahi (Shardul bhai, they had asked for one word, not one paragraph), a user joked.

“Rohit Sharma in one word :- My Heartbeat and Favourite Hero,” a comment read.

“Them: one word Pujara: *writes essay*,” an account remarked.

“Shubman be like :- If he is known as hitman, I will call him hitmano only na,” an individual remarked,

Some questioned the absence of Virat Kohli in the video. “Is Virat Kohli not a part of the team?” a comment read.

The ICC has dropped another clip before the WTC finals that shows Virat Kohli talking about his bond with Rohit Sharma.

WTC Final 2023:

This is India’s second appearance in the World Test Championship summit clash. The side had faced New Zealand in the first WTC final, but lost out by 8 wickets. This time, Rohit Sharma and Company will be hoping to go past the victory line.

This will also be the first time India and Australia will face off against each other in Test cricket after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India had won the series 2-1, retaining its hold over the title.















