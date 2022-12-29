Shikha Pandey T20 stats in 2022 earlier than Girls’s T20 World Cup squad choice

Shikha Pandey returned to India’s ladies’s workforce when she was named within the 15-member squad for the ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February 2023.

The pacer final appeared for India in October 2021 when she performed a T20I in opposition to Australia in Carrara. She was excluded from India’s Girls’s ODI World Cup squad in 2022 and missed for the Commonwealth Video games in Birmingham as properly.

Regardless of the snub from the nationwide workforce, Pandey continued impressing along with her performances in home tournaments. The 33-year-old even performed a event in Australia.

Pandey, Goa’s captain, picked 11 wickets at a mean of 10.90 in seven matches within the Inter-State Girls’s T20 Competitors. She impressed with the bat as properly, scoring 105 runs with a highest rating of 47.

Within the Inter Zonal T20 Competitors, taking part in for South Zone, Pandey picked seven wickets in 5 video games at a mean of 9.85. Even right here, Pandey offered helpful contributions with the bat. She scored 94 runs in 5 innings at a mean of 23.50.

Pandey made headlines in September when she scored 100 on debut in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Protect competitors, taking part in for the for Wynnum Manly Cricket Membership. She then returned spectacular figures with the ball – 6-1-7-2.

The not too long ago concluded Senior T20 Challenger Trophy noticed Pandey decide two wickets in 4 matches.

Shikha Pandey’s batting stats:

Event Matches Innings Runs Highest Common Inter-State T20 7 7 105 47 17.50 Inter-Zonal T20 5 5 94 34* 23.50 T20 Challenger 4 2 9 6* 9.00

Shikha Pandey’s bowling stats:

Event Matches Runs Wickets Finest Common Inter-State T20 7 120 11 3-10 10.90 Inter-Zonal T20 5 69 7 3-12 9.85 T20 Challenger 4 80 2 1-14 40.00

(Supply: Cricket Archive)