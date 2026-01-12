Home

Star India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday, January 12, announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine through an Instagram post. The couple has been in a relationship for some time after making it public on May 1 last year. Their relationship first came into the public eye when Sophie shared a picture of the two together on social media, captioning it “My love” with a heart emoji. The post quickly went viral and put an end to months of speculation surrounding Dhawan’s personal life. Earlier this year, Dhawan and Sophie were spotted together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The pair also attended a media conclave, where the former India opener hinted that he had found love again. Sophie was also a regular presence in the stands, cheering for the Punjab Kings during Shikhar’s stint with the franchise in the IPL.“From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,” said Shikhar on Instagram.