Star India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday, January 12, announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine through an Instagram post.New Delhi: Star India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday, January 12, announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine through an Instagram post. The couple has been in a relationship for some time after making it public on May 1 last year. Their relationship first came into the public eye when Sophie shared a picture of the two together on social media, captioning it “My love” with a heart emoji. The post quickly went viral and put an end to months of speculation surrounding Dhawan’s personal life. Earlier this year, Dhawan and Sophie were spotted together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The pair also attended a media conclave, where the former India opener hinted that he had found love again. Sophie was also a regular presence in the stands, cheering for the Punjab Kings during Shikhar’s stint with the franchise in the IPL.
